Inflation falls slightly for fourth consecutive month

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, TPSO director-general, projected a slight increase in National Household Expenditure for 2024 compared to the previous year's average of 18,000 baht per month.

The data suggests that while there have been fluctuations in various expense categories, overall household expenditure has remained relatively stable. This stability is largely attributed to government measures supporting the cost of living, which have helped to mitigate the impact of inflation on Thai households.

As Thailand continues to navigate economic challenges, policymakers and businesses will be closely monitoring these trends to inform future decisions and strategies, he noted.