Inflation falls slightly for fourth consecutive month

While overall inflation for the first seven months of 2024 is expected to be a modest 0.11%, the TPSO warns that fluctuations in oil, food and service prices will remain key drivers of consumer costs.
Average monthly household expenditure held steady at 18,130 baht in the first half of 2024, mirroring the previous year’s figure.
A breakdown of household expenses shows:
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, TPSO director-general, projected a slight increase in National Household Expenditure for 2024 compared to the previous year's average of 18,000 baht per month.
The data suggests that while there have been fluctuations in various expense categories, overall household expenditure has remained relatively stable. This stability is largely attributed to government measures supporting the cost of living, which have helped to mitigate the impact of inflation on Thai households.
As Thailand continues to navigate economic challenges, policymakers and businesses will be closely monitoring these trends to inform future decisions and strategies, he noted.