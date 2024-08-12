Chinese steel investments threaten Thai industry, warns FTI

The Thai steel industry is at risk of being dominated by Chinese companies setting up steel factories in the country, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) warned on Monday.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, the federation’s chairman, said that the Thai steel industry’s capacity utilisation rate has dropped to its lowest in seven years, with the first six months of this year showing a rate of 29.3%, down from 31.2% in the same period last year.

He noted that the impact of Chinese investments, which are expected to boost production capacity to 12.42 million tonnes annually compared to Thailand’s demand of 16 million tonnes.