Srettha’s ouster as PM rattles private sector, investors

The Constitutional Court ruling removing Srettha Thavisin from the prime minister’s post over the appointment of Pichit Chuenban as PM’s Office minister has caused ripples in the private sector.

Kriangkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), noted that the court’s ruling has stunned investors and forced them to put their investments on hold.

Currently, Thailand faces pressing economic issues amid global uncertainties, and it’s crucial for the country to quickly restore confidence, attract new investments and engage both Thai and international investors.