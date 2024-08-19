New PM’s focus must be on growing the economy, TCC says

The new government should prioritise stabilising the baht, boosting tourism and expanding export markets in the short term while also continuing the Srettha administration’s investment and soft power policies, said Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

He underlined the importance of maintaining the stability of the baht at an appropriate level, thus avoiding excessive appreciation, which would benefit exports, particularly agricultural products, and support continuous growth in tourism.

The private sector also wants to see tourism momentum preserved, with an average of 3 million tourists per month, by ensuring their safety and developing tourist attractions and services to meet the target of 36-37 million tourists for the year.