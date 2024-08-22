Four companies submit bids for Khon Kaen-Nong Khai dual-track railway

Ekarat Sriarayanpong, head of the SRT Governor's Office, explained that private companies were allowed to submit their proposals and bids via the government procurement system on Tuesday (August 20).
Interested companies were allowed to submit technical proposals to the agency at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok on August 21, he said.
Ekarat said four bidders – Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction, CH Karnchang, Unique Engineering and Construction, and CHO Thavee-AS Construction joint venture – were in the fray.
“SRT will consider the bidders’ eligibility and technical proposals before submitting the list to the committee for approval,” he said.
The winner of the Khon Kaen-Nong Khai dual-track railway bidding would be announced on the SRT website around October this year, after which the agency would sign a contract with the winner to commence construction, he said.
The proposal for the 28.71 billion baht second-phase Khon Kaen-Nong Khai dual-track railway project received the Cabinet’s approval on October 16 last year.
The construction includes an additional 167-kilometre rail, 14 train stations, four stopping places, four cargo docks and a military loading dock, as well as signal and telecommunication systems along the route.
The dual-track railway will facilitate travel and transport in the northeastern region, resulting in benefits to the economy and tourism.
It can reduce travel time by one to one and a half hours, save fuel consumption, mitigate environmental impact and the risks of accidents on level crossings.