Four companies submit bids for Khon Kaen-Nong Khai dual-track railway

Ekarat said four bidders – Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction, CH Karnchang, Unique Engineering and Construction, and CHO Thavee-AS Construction joint venture – were in the fray.

“SRT will consider the bidders’ eligibility and technical proposals before submitting the list to the committee for approval,” he said.

The winner of the Khon Kaen-Nong Khai dual-track railway bidding would be announced on the SRT website around October this year, after which the agency would sign a contract with the winner to commence construction, he said.