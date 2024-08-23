Muay Thai Premier League? Thaksin unveils Thai soft power vision

From digital wallet to fashion exhibitions

Thaksin said he wanted to see exhibitions where designers could showcase their creations domestically and internationally, using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain.

“This could happen once the digital wallet scheme achieves success,” he said, referring to the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s spending stimulus policy for 10,000-baht payments.

He said the NFT exhibitions should focus not just on Thai fashion design and tailoring but also on promoting Thai supermodels.

He cited Brazil as an example where the economy had been boosted by football and supermodels. He also mentioned the Bangkok Fashion City project, which was initiated by his government to promote designers.

Thaksin said suggested power could also tap Thailand’s rich ethnic diversity while combating regional poverty.

“We might see Northeasteners with dark skin and flat noses as our models, but we are ready to promote them because Thais cannot remain in the low-income trap,” he said, adding that Thai people should work to enhance their potential.

Thailand as world’s kitchen

The former PM emphasised food as a strong soft power for Thailand. He said the “Thai Kitchen to the World” project should be revived with celebrity chefs and a wide range of foods and dishes to penetrate the global market. This would have the benefit of driving Thai agricultural exports, he said.

He also praised the previous government’s loan scheme for Thai restaurant operators abroad as a way of enhancing the global popularity of Thailand’s food, adding that Thai entrepreneurs often have difficulties sourcing funds overseas.