Thaksin urges new Cabinet to get ready for challenges

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has advised the new Cabinet to brace for many challenges facing Thailand, adding that PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra will assign specific individuals to deal with each issue.

Speaking at the “Vision for Thailand” event organised by Nation Group at Siam Paragon in Bangkok on Thursday, Thaksin highlighted Thailand’s potential for sustainable development amid climate change. Though, he said, it should brace for geopolitical challenges.

For instance, he said, the ongoing US-China trade conflict has triggered many trade barriers and advised Thailand to address the trade deficit with the US ahead of the country’s upcoming presidential election.

He also stressed the need for strategies to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war on the global supply chain.