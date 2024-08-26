Big plans for ‘Royal Siam Haven’ entertainment complex

The Royal Turf Club of Thailand (RTCT) has announced plans to invest 200 billion baht in building an expansive entertainment complex called “The Royal Siam Haven”.

RTCT executive Patvee Surin told Thansettakij, a media arm of the Nation Group, that a memorandum of understanding has already been signed with investment partners. While the exact location of the complex remains undisclosed, Patvee confirmed it will cover a vast area.

The ambitious plan was unveiled during a club meeting on Saturday. The Royal Siam Haven is set to become one of Asia’s top entertainment complexes, featuring casinos, a horse racecourse, a six-star hotel, a golf course, a yacht club, luxury dining options, a theatre, a medical tourism hospital and a learning centre.