Thai tourism rebounds as hotel bookings beat pre-Covid level: report

Foreign arrivals in the first half this year reached 17.5 million, down 12% on the pre-pandemic period in 2019, the unit reported on Tuesday. But Thais domestic travellers rose to 136.2 million, up 21% from the pre-Covid level.

This contributed to a 72.6% increase in hotel occupancy rate in all regions across Thailand. The average daily rate (ADR) was 1,920 baht per room, up 9% compared to 2019.

The ADR in the South of Thailand recovered strongly in the first half to 2,486 baht per room, thanks to the density of upscale hotels and resorts in the region.

Occupancy rates are expected to remain at 70.5% this year before rising to 71.9% in 2025.

Though foreign arrivals are projected at 36.5 million this year, lower than the 39.9 million in 2019, Thai travellers are expected to rise to 271 million, up 19% on the pre-pandemic level.