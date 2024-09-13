Thailand devises Ari Score system to ease household debt crisis

The ministry’s statement released on Friday said that this initiative aims to improve access to loans for both individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through four major public banks.

The announcement follows a recent report highlighting the alarming rise in household debts in the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. The report revealed an increase from 14.19 trillion baht (84.1% of the GDP) in 2019 to 16.37 trillion baht (90.8% of the GDP) in 2023, marking a substantial jump of 2.18 trillion baht (15.36% of GDP).

The biggest concern is home and car loans, prompting the government to prioritise the restructuring of the entire debt system. The Finance Ministry emphasised a balanced approach that maintains financial discipline while avoiding the central bank-implemented “moral hazard” for those struggling with debt.

To complement these efforts, the ministry is also focusing on enhancing financial literacy and promoting new savings options tailored to the lifestyles of Thai people. These initiatives will be implemented through state-owned financial institutions, commercial banks, and asset management companies.

Lavaron Sangsnit, the Finance Ministry’s permanent secretary, said the Ari Score, expected to be operational within three months, will simplify the process of granting credit to individuals and SMEs.

He said the Ari Score will provide credit ratings for all individuals, regardless of their credit history, unlike the National Credit Guarantee Agency (NaCGA).

This means, even those blacklisted by credit bureaus can get loans through participating state banks, namely Krung Thai Bank, Government Savings Bank, SME D Bank, and Government Housing Bank.