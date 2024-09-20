Proposed entertainment complexes draw positive and negative views

Of all the flagship policies of the new administration, the establishment of entertainment complexes is drawing the most flak for its potential to cause significant social issues.

The draft law on such complexes, which if enacted, would likely draw at least 100 billion baht of investment funding to Thailand, aims to stimulate tourism along with generating revenue from underground business taxation.

Despite the criticism, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat told Nation Group’s media arm Thansettakij on Friday that the public hearings held from August 2 to 18 showed that quite a lot of people have a positive view towards the draft bill.

“We are ready to improve the draft bill as per comments before submitting it to the Cabinet, Council of State and House of Representatives for consideration,” he said.

He expects the draft bill to be launched next year as the consideration would take some time. “We are ready to accept House of Representatives and Senate comments for improvement to prevent impacts on Thais,” he said.