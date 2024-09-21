With over 600,000 closures, Thai restaurant industry in the midst of a crisis

The closures are primarily attributed to a combination of economic slowdown, intense competition, rising costs, and weakened consumer spending.

In a recent interview with Thansettakit, Thaniwan Kulmongkol, president of the Thai Restaurant Association, highlighted the urgent need for restaurateurs to transform their business models to survive in the challenging landscape.

"Many restaurants have been unable to adapt to the changing market dynamics. Those clinging to traditional business models are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with more modern rivals and manage costs effectively, leading to losses and eventual closure. This inability to evolve their offerings to meet consumer demands has proved to be a significant hurdle," she said.

A prime example is a major shabu-suki restaurant chain, once highly successful, now battling intense competition from newer, more affordable establishments that better cater to consumer demands.

The situation has become particularly worrying for larger restaurants and those reliant on social gatherings such as retirement parties. Bookings for such events have decreased significantly, causing a substantial drop in revenue.

Even high-end and award-winning restaurants, including those with Michelin stars, have seen their revenue plummet by 40%. This has forced many to dip into personal capital to keep their businesses afloat.

Despite these challenges, TTB Analytics projects the overall restaurant market in Thailand to be worth 669 billion baht in 2024, indicating potential amidst the intense competition.