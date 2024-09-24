Airport expansions and upgrades planned over the next 5-10 years

The ambitious project, valued at approximately 700 billion baht, will span the next 5-10 years and include the construction of new airports, expansion of existing facilities, and upgrades to key infrastructure.

Key highlights of the plan include:

Suvarnabhumi Airport Expansion: AOT plans to construct a new South Terminal at a cost of 120 billion baht. This terminal will be larger than the current Main Terminal and is expected to increase passenger capacity by 70 million annually. The project includes the construction of a fourth runway and is slated for completion by 2031.

Don Mueang Airport Upgrade: A 36 billion baht investment will expand capacity from 30 million to 40 million passengers per year. The project includes a new international terminal and renovations to existing facilities.

U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City: This massive 320 billion baht project will transform U-Tapao into a major aviation hub. Construction is set to begin in early 2025, with the first phase accommodating 12 million passengers by 2028.

Regional Airport Development: Plans include expanding Phuket and Chiang Mai airports, as well as constructing two new airports: Andaman Airport (Phuket Airport No. 2) and Lanna Airport (Chiang Mai Airport No. 2).

New Airport Construction: AOT plans to build six new regional airports to improve connectivity across the country.

AOT President Kerati Kijmanawat stated that the goal of the expansion plan is to increase the capacity of Thailand's airports to accommodate 250 million passengers per year or more.