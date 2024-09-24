Airport expansions and upgrades planned over the next 5-10 years

The ambitious project, valued at approximately 700 billion baht, will span the next 5-10 years and include the construction of new airports, expansion of existing facilities, and upgrades to key infrastructure.
Key highlights of the plan include:
AOT President Kerati Kijmanawat stated that the goal of the expansion plan is to increase the capacity of Thailand's airports to accommodate 250 million passengers per year or more.
“We aim to position Thailand’s airports among the top 20 in the world,” he said.
U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City Development
Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO), provided further details on the U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City project.
“We're pleased to announce that Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited (ITD) has been selected as the contractor for this transformative project. The company is currently in the process of coordinating loans from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB),” he said.
The project will be developed on a vast area of 6,500 rai (approximately 2,600 acres) and comprises three main components:
"The development will be executed in six phases, with the first phase set to accommodate 12 million passengers by 2028. Subsequent phases will gradually increase capacity, with the final phase supporting up to 60 million passengers annually.," he said.
“The Airport City area will feature world-class facilities including a MICE centre, shopping complexes, an indoor arena, hotels, a racing track, restaurants, and a Medical Tourism Hub. This project is not just about air travel; it's about creating a comprehensive aviation ecosystem that will drive economic growth in the Eastern Economic Corridor," he added.
The comprehensive plan also includes significant investments in cargo facilities, automated systems, and commercial developments within airport cities. These projects are expected to create numerous jobs and stimulate economic growth in various regions of Thailand.
As these ambitious plans unfold, Thailand is poised to significantly enhance its aviation infrastructure, potentially reshaping the landscape of air travel in Southeast Asia. The multi-billion pound investment underscores the country's commitment to maintaining its position as a key player in the global aviation industry and a major tourist destination.