Finance minister urges action on rising Thai baht, high policy rate

He said he believes the rate should be lowered to 2% per annum to give more room for inflation, which would in turn facilitate economic growth.

“It’s now time for the BOT and Finance Ministry to discuss what rate will be most appropriate,” the minister added.

Pichai noted that the central bank had set a targeted frame for inflation from 1-3% but the actual inflation over the past eight months was just 0.15%.

“Since the inflation was lower than the targeted frame, it must be deemed influenced by the policy rate and the government sees that the rate should be 2%,” Pichai said.

He noted that since 2015, the actual inflation has been six times lower than the target frame of the central bank.

“If the central bank fears that the lower rate would spur spending and inflation would rise, it should take into account the fact that the inflation has been six times lower than the targeted frame since 2015,” Pichai said.

Pichai said that though the government used fiscal measures to run the country, they should still go along with the monetary policy.

“The government’s policies are aimed at driving growth but the high interest will go against this,” Pichai added.

“So, the government and the Finance Ministry want the BOT to coordinate its monetary and fiscal policies, so they are in line with those of the government. If we put our heads together, we will be able to find a common ground for the monetary and fiscal policies to go along well to revive the economy.”



