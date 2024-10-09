New technologies drive job creation despite economic headwinds

The report, released during an online conference on Tuesday, reveals that despite concerns over automation-related job losses, the adoption of industrial robots and artificial intelligence (AI) has led to unexpected employment growth in the region.

"Between 2018 and 2022, the integration of robotics into manufacturing processes generated approximately 2 million skilled positions in formal employment sectors," said World Bank East Asia and Pacific chief economist Aaditya Mattoo. "While this technological shift did displace about 1.4 million low-skilled workers, the net effect on employment has been positive, particularly in driving the creation of higher-skilled roles."



Technology and Labour Market Transformation

The report presents a nuanced picture of technological impact across the region. The prevalence of manual task-based work in East Asia and Pacific (EAP) means that a smaller proportion of jobs face AI-related displacement compared to advanced economies.

However, the region faces its own unique challenges, as only 10% of regional jobs involve tasks complementary to AI, compared with approximately 30% in developed nations.