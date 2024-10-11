NESDC: Urgent reform needed for Thai agriculture, energy transition

This dual transformation is essential to bolster the country's ecosystem, food security, and economic resilience in the face of intense global geopolitical challenges and severe climate change impacts, said the NESDC’s Witsanu Attavanich.

Speaking at the NESDC's 2024 annual meeting on the theme “Geopolitical Uncertainty: Navigating the Future”, in September, Witsanu said the world had reached a critical juncture regarding food and energy security. He emphasised that Thailand must not just survive these crises but also seize the opportunities they present to thrive.

Global climate and geopolitical change would have significant impacts on various sectors, including Thailand's agricultural productivity, said Witsanu. He cited the recent devastation caused by Typhoon Yagi as an example of the country’s vulnerability.

Meanwhile, the Paris Climate Agreement will likely lead to countries importing more low-carbon products, potentially threatening the competitiveness of Thai agricultural exports.

Witsanu said these challenges were compounded by Thailand's outdated and inefficient agricultural practices, which have left the country in a precarious position as it aspires to become the world's kitchen.

Research indicates that Thailand’s yield per hectare of rice and durian is expected to fall by 10-14% by 2050. This decline is attributed to geographical variability, natural resource location, war, and climate change, all of which have significant implications for food and energy security.