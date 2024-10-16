Thai rice exports expected to be higher this year as India stays away

Rice production in the lower North would be affected a little by the flood, but the production would continue once the floodwaters recede, he said.

He added that Thailand’s rice production, especially jasmine rice, would be severely affected if rice plots in Ubon Ratchathani province were flooded.

He said water resources are crucial for rice cultivation next year, especially the Bhumibol Dam which is currently at 71% in water capacity. Rice cultivation in the Central region is not worrisome if there are no storms in the country, he said.

He added that Thailand’s rice price depends on the market mechanism: The higher the supply, the lower the price.