Thai businesses urged to prepare for results of US election

Recommendations for Thai Businesses

Poonpong has urged Thai entrepreneurs to prepare for the potential opportunities and risks that may arise from the upcoming US presidential election.

He emphasised the importance of diversifying export markets beyond the United States to reduce reliance on a single market and ensure greater resilience amid uncertainties in international trade relations.

To maintain competitiveness in an evolving global landscape, Poonpong also recommended that Thai businesses focus on developing innovations and adding value to their products. This strategy would not only enhance product appeal but also position Thai enterprises favourably in the face of shifting consumer demands.

Furthermore, he highlighted the necessity of closely monitoring US trade and economic policies, as these could significantly influence Thailand's trade environment.

In addition, Poonpong advocated for increased investment in clean technologies and alternative energy sources, which align with global sustainability trends.

He stressed the need to accelerate the development of infrastructure and human resources to support these initiatives, ensuring that Thailand is well equipped to attract foreign investment and establish strong supply chains. Promoting domestic research and development would further bolster Thailand's capacity for innovation and reduce dependence on imported technologies.