NPLs soar as households struggle to pay their debts

Thai household’s non-performing loans (NPLs) reached a new high in the third quarter, the National Credit Bureau (NCB) chief executive Surapol Opasatien reported this week.

He said Thai household NPLs surged to 1.2 trillion baht in September compared to 1.18 trillion baht in August. He also pointed out that special mention loans (SM), which were at risk of becoming NPLs, stood at 640 billion baht in August.

Meanwhile, 1 million accounts worth 540 billion baht were registered with the credit bureau for preemptive debt restructuring from April to August this year, he said, adding that debt restructuring could prevent SMs from turning into NPLs.