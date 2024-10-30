Thailand needs to adjust tax rates before it can join OECD: Pichai

Thailand has a lot more to accomplish including enforcing the so-called Global Minimum Tax (GMT) measure before it can join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Wednesday.

Pichai was speaking to reporters after meeting with OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann at Government House.

The minister said he had learned that Thailand had several more tasks to accomplish in five years before it could be accepted as a formal member of the OECD.

He said the kingdom would have to revive its laws and standards of practice to meet the standards of the OECD member nations.