Poor’s income rises 36 baht per month in 2023: NESDC

As a result, poor families were vulnerable as their profits from farming were uncertain, the report added.

It said that since most expenses of poor families were for food, it would be almost impossible for them to save and try to improve their financial condition.

The NESDC Office added that almost one-fourth of poor families could not make ends meet even though the overall poverty situation in Thailand seemed to improve.

The report said about 158,000 poor families could not make ends meet, and they constituted 23.08% of all poor families in the kingdom.

That ratio rose from 18.77% in 2021. On average, their monthly expenses were about 1,456 baht higher than their income.

The report said the number of poor dropped from 3.79 million people in 2022 to 2.39 million in 2023. In other words, the percentage of poor fell from 5.43% in 2022 to 3.41% in 2023.

The report said the proportion of poor who received elderly allowance dropped from 96.16% in 2022 to 94.19% in 2023.

The report added that the proportion of the poor who received disabled allowance fell from 81.34% in 2022 to 73.85% in 2023.



