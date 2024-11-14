Thailand-South Korea economic partnership agreement nears completion

He was speaking to the media following discussions with South Korean Trade Minister Jeong In-kyo during the APEC Economic Leaders’ meeting in Lima, Peru.

Pichai said that both Thailand and South Korea have agreed to boost their economic partnership next year and expect the agreement to be signed during the 36th APEC summit, which South Korea is to host.

The agreement aims to further expand markets for goods, services and investment from the current agreements, such as the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Agreement (AKFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), he explained.

He added that the Thailand-South Korea EPA would result in new collaborations especially in digital trade and the supply chain.