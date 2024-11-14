Thailand must invest or decline: Finance minister

In a speech titled “Navigating Economic Challenges: The Future of Fiscal Policy”, Pichai noted that new investment had dropped over the years from 40% of GDP to just 20% this year.

Low investment had seen Thailand’s GDP growth fall to an average of just 1.9% over the past decade, he added.

Meanwhile, government debt had risen to 66% of GDP – 4% below the fiscal ceiling. This meant the government could borrow only another 3 trillion baht over the next four years to stimulate the economy.

Economic stimulus was urgently needed to control household debt that has climbed to 89% of GDP, Pichai said.