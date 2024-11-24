TCC submits proposals to govt for boosting growth

Sanan said the government could also boost confidence by fairly distributing budgets to provinces and injecting more money into the economic system to increase purchasing power.

The TCC and BTT also called on the government to resume its policy of developing 10 second-tier tourism provinces into the main ones.

- Boosting SMEs’ competitiveness. Sanan said the government should tackle the debt issues faced by households and small and medium-sized enterprises to boost the competitiveness of SMEs.

The TCC and BTT suggested that the government use both fiscal and monetary measures to tackle non-performing loans (NPLs). For example, the government should allow debt moratoriums and seek banks’ cooperation in not seizing pickup trucks needed by SMEs and individuals for performing their businesses.

SMEs should be helped to compete against cheap imported goods that have flooded the market.

- Setting strategies for sustainable growth. Sanan said the government should devise strategies that help the country achieve growth with sustainability.

For example, the government must step up efforts to attract more investment, and it should add Prachin Burin to the Eastern Economic Corridor to add value to EEC projects in the future.

The government should support business sectors that remain competitive, such as food, tourism, wellness, logistics and connectivity hubs.

The government should also speed up attracting investment in S-curve industries, such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital economy, electric vehicles and green energy, and should manage water resources to prevent flooding, Sanan said.

He said there are six agendas that can sustain Thailand’s economic growth: