Thai-European free trade deal to bring much-needed boost to economy

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) believes that the recently concluded Thailand-EFTA Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will serve as a key economic booster for Thailand.

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry announced last week that the EFTA (European Free Trade Association) Secretariat had officially declared the agreement complete after two years of talks, with the signing of the FTA expected to take place in January.

The ministry said negotiations covering 15 key issues, including trade in goods, rules of origin, trade facilitation, sanitary regulations, intellectual property, and sustainable development practices, were agreed upon by the heads of delegations from member countries Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

“The Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand firmly believe that the FTA with EFTA will be another important step in enhancing Thailand’s economy while strengthening the country’s global competitiveness and capabilities,” TCC chairman Sanan Angubolkul said on Monday.

He said the trade deal with EFTA would promote international trade and investments in a sustainable manner, creating new opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs.

Sanan also believed that this historic deal would help drive the conclusion of Thailand-European Union FTA within either 2025 or 2026.