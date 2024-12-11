Cabinet approves new laws for 15% minimum corporate tax

The Thai Cabinet has approved two new laws aimed at implementing a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% in alignment with OECD guidelines.

This significant move involves the endorsement of the Supplementary Tax Act 2 and modifications to the criteria of the Competitiveness Enhancement Fund.

The measures are anticipated to generate over 10 billion baht in annual revenue by providing clear guidelines, which are expected to enhance Thailand's attractiveness to investors.

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, details emerged regarding the approval of draft decrees focused on corporate tax reform.

The new regulations will enable the collection of taxes from foreign juristic persons investing in Thailand, in accordance with the global minimum tax principles of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation for Development (OECD).

The approved legislation includes: