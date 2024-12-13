Thailand’s digital economy expands 5.7% in 2024

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong announced on Friday that Thailand’s digital economy is projected to grow by 5.7% this year.

He attributed this growth to the effective implementation of digital economy policies by the governments of both former prime minister Srettha Thavisin and his successor, Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Prasert explained that the growth in Thailand’s digital economy was measured using chained volume measures (CVM), which showed growth that was more than two-fold higher than the overall 2.2% GDP growth as projected by the National Economy and Society Development Council (NESDC).