Positive economic forecast issued for Thailand

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce has projected a robust economic outlook for Thailand, with GDP expected to increase by 4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, thanks to a surge in tourism, government spending, and upcoming economic stimulus measures, including tax relief initiatives aimed at enhancing consumer spending and purchasing power.

Thanawat Polvichai, chairman of the Advisory Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, has announced positive forecasts for purchasing power and consumption in the fourth quarter, anticipating an economic expansion (GDP) of approximately 4%.

This optimism is bolstered by a projected growth of around 3% in the third quarter, along with robust government spending and a notable increase in tourism, with foreign arrivals estimated to reach 36 million by the end of 2024.

The influx of tourists is expected to significantly enhance shopping in tourist provinces, thereby boosting domestic consumption and purchasing power.



