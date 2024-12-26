Kittiratt’s exclusion as BOT chair disrupts the government’s economic plans

More than four months have passed since the start of the selection process for the new chairperson of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) Board, to replace Porametee Vimolsiri, whose term ended on September 16.

The nomination committee proposed Kittiratt Na-Ranong, a former deputy prime minister and finance minister for the position. The nomination was sent to the Office of the Council of State to review his qualifications, which include a requirement that the candidate must not hold a political position or must have been out of such a position for at least one year.

Two legal issues that required interpretation during the review process were whether Kittiratt’s role as chief advisor to former PM Srettha Thavisin and his position on the Debt Resolution Oversight Committee for Small-Scale Debtors fell under the definition of a political position.