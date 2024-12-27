Most senior execs optimistic about Thai economy, survey finds

Most senior executives believe that digital transformation and sustainability will be game changers for the Thai economy in 2025, a survey published by Thansettakij on Friday shows.

The study revealed that 67.3% of the 50 executives surveyed expect Thailand’s GDP to expand by 2-3% next year, while 20.4% predict a growth rate of 3-4%. In terms of investment, 28.8% plan to boost their investment next year, while 36.7% will maintain their current levels.

Executives identified government policies as the most significant factor affecting their businesses, followed by political situations and interest rates. They also believe the ASEAN region offers the best prospects for business expansion (49%), followed by India (24.5%) and China (18.4%).

Despite concerns over potential trade barriers, executives believe the relocation of Chinese production bases to Thailand will help attract foreign investments amid global supply chain adjustments.