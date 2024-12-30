Thai debt crisis deepens: 284,000 pickups facing repossession

Thailand’s household debt crisis has left many people "bearing debt beyond their capacity", with 284,000 pickup trucks at risk of repossession, says the National Credit Bureau (NCB).

While household debt has fallen to 16.3 trillion baht, or 89.6% of GDP, the overall debt problem for Thais has worsened, according to NCB president Surapon Opassathien.

Total credit debt currently amounts to 13.6 trillion baht, covering financial institutions, non-banking institutions, nano-finance, and provincial-level microfinance (PICO) across around 158 institutions.

Savings cooperatives report an additional 2.3 trillion baht of debt not included in NCB’s data. Around 800 billion baht of this debt belongs to teachers and education staff, contributing to debts totalling 1.4 trillion baht in this profession, representing a significant portion of "debt beyond capacity".

More troubling still is the value of non-performing loans (NPLs) – with payments overdue by more than 90 days – at 1.2 trillion baht.

Five million people out of 33 million debtors hold NPLs in the NCB system. The bad debt is spread across different loan categories:

Housing (230 billion baht), car loans (260 billion baht), credit cards (70 billion baht), personal loans (278 billion baht), and nano-finance loans (10 billion baht).