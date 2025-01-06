Cabinet to be asked Tuesday to approve budget framework of 3.78tn baht

The Budget Bureau will ask the Cabinet on Tuesday to approve the fiscal 2026 budget framework of 3.78 trillion baht, a well-informed Government House source said on Monday.

According to the source, the framework was agreed upon by four key economic agencies – the Finance Ministry, the Budget Bureau, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (ONESDC), and the Bank of Thailand – during a meeting on January 3.

The proposed 3.78 trillion baht budget framework represents a 0.7% increase compared to the fiscal 2025 budget.