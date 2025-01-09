State agency-run airports see 14% increase in passengers during New Year

Department director-general Danai Ruangson said that 319,275 passengers had used airports under its supervision during the New Year period.

The top five airports with the highest number of passengers were: Krabi (72,620), Udon Thani (41,785), Khon Kaen (33,562) Ubon Ratchathani (31,048) and Surat Thani (29,779).

DOA airports facilitated 2,141 commercial flights during the period, up 9% year on year. The top five airports with the highest flights were Krabi (477), Udon Thani (268), Ubon Ratchathani and Khon Kaen (202 each), Surat Thani (192) and Nakhon Si Thammarat (188).

Meanwhile, the department’s airports delivered 43,570 kilograms of cargo, up 12.91% year on year. The top five airports with the highest volume of cargo were Surat Thani (12,901 kg), Krabi (7,567 kg), Nakhon Si Thammarat (6,451 kg), Udon Thani (5,535 kg) and Ubon Ratchathani (5,286 kg).