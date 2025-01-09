Thai hotel industry records positive growth in December 2024

The "Hotel Business Operator Sentiment Index for December 2024", released by the Thai Hotel Association (THA) and the Bank of Thailand on Wednesday, reflects a positive trajectory in Thailand’s hospitality sector.

The survey, conducted between December 11 and 25, found that hotels with four or more stars and those with fewer than three stars were able to boost their average room rates compared to November.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, THA president, noted that 15% of four-star-and-above hotels achieved room rates of 5,000 to 7,499 baht per night. However, most (44%) fell within the 2,500-4,999 baht range, while 27% were priced between 1,500-2,499 baht.

Among hotels with three stars or fewer, 7% achieved room rates of between 2,500 and 4,999 baht. The majority (39%) priced rooms between 1,500 and 2,499 baht, while another 39% fell into the 1,000-1,499 baht category. Only 15% charged less than 1,000 baht.