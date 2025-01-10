Japanese restaurants flourish in Thailand, nearing 6,000 nationwide

The popularity of Japanese food in Thailand continues to soar, with the number of Japanese restaurants approaching 6,000 nationwide in 2024, according to a survey by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

Released on Wednesday, the study revealed that the number of Japanese restaurants increased by 2.9% from 2023, reaching 5,916 establishments. Growth was particularly high in tourist hotspots like Chiang Mai (+23 restaurants) and Phuket (+11 restaurants).

“Thai people's appreciation for Japanese cuisine is undeniable," declared Jun Kuroda, JETRO Bangkok’s president. "This growing demand has fuelled the expansion of Japanese restaurants across the country."

Cutthroat competition in sushi sector

While Japanese restaurants overall saw significant growth, sushi outlets experienced a decline of 6.8%, falling to 1,279 establishments.

"The sushi market in Thailand is highly competitive," Kuroda explained. "The emergence of high-quality, yet affordable sushi options has increased consumer expectations while intensifying competition among restaurants."

