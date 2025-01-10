Japanese restaurants flourish in Thailand, nearing 6,000 nationwide

The popularity of Japanese food in Thailand continues to soar, with the number of Japanese restaurants approaching 6,000 nationwide in 2024, according to a survey by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).
Released on Wednesday, the study revealed that the number of Japanese restaurants increased by 2.9% from 2023, reaching 5,916 establishments. Growth was particularly high in tourist hotspots like Chiang Mai (+23 restaurants) and Phuket (+11 restaurants).
“Thai people's appreciation for Japanese cuisine is undeniable," declared Jun Kuroda, JETRO Bangkok’s president. "This growing demand has fuelled the expansion of Japanese restaurants across the country."
Cutthroat competition in sushi sector
While Japanese restaurants overall saw significant growth, sushi outlets experienced a decline of 6.8%, falling to 1,279 establishments.
"The sushi market in Thailand is highly competitive," Kuroda explained. "The emergence of high-quality, yet affordable sushi options has increased consumer expectations while intensifying competition among restaurants."
Tokyo-style café culture
One notable trend is the rise of "cafe-style" Japanese establishments, which saw a 13.1% increase in 2024. This growth is attributed to Thailand's thriving tourism sector, with cafes considered more relaxed and accessible compared to traditional restaurants.
Premium dining on the rise
Despite economic headwinds, premium Japanese restaurants (priced above 1,000 baht per person) saw significant growth, increasing by 13.9% in 2024.
"This suggests a segment of consumers with discerning tastes and a willingness to invest in high-quality dining experiences," Kuroda noted.
Challenges and future outlook
The expansion of the Japanese restaurant market faces several headwinds, including rising raw material costs, increasing labour and rent expenses, and the need to adapt to the specific preferences of local consumers in provincial areas.
Despite these challenges, JETRO anticipates continued growth for the Japanese food industry in Thailand this year. However, it said growth will depend on factors such as the economic climate and changing consumer demographics.