Govt will push for 3% GDP growth this year: Julapun

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2025

The minister backs Thaksin Shinawatra’s prediction and says 5% growth in 2026 may also be possible

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Tuesday that the government aims to exceed the private sector’s GDP projections and target 3% growth this year, and 5% next year. 

He explained that the Pheu Thai-led government could not accept the 2.5% growth forecast by some private sector agencies and was confident of reaching 3% growth this year.

Backing Pheu Thai patriarch, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, who predicted significant economic growth in the next few years, Julapun said: “We can’t be content with just 2.5% growth. We must do our best. 

“I’m confident growth in 2025 will be at least 3% and next year will reach 5%, as I’ve said before,” he added. 

When asked if he could guarantee a 3% growth this year, he replied: “I can’t guarantee it, but we will do our best. Do you want me to stake my life on it?”
 

