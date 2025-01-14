Govt will push for 3% GDP growth this year: Julapun

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Tuesday that the government aims to exceed the private sector’s GDP projections and target 3% growth this year, and 5% next year.

He explained that the Pheu Thai-led government could not accept the 2.5% growth forecast by some private sector agencies and was confident of reaching 3% growth this year.

Backing Pheu Thai patriarch, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, who predicted significant economic growth in the next few years, Julapun said: “We can’t be content with just 2.5% growth. We must do our best.