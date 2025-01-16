Experts urge reform as Thailand’s growth slows to 2.7% in 2025

Thailand’s economy is at a pivotal moment as it contends with sluggish growth and structural issues that are expected to cap GDP growth at 2.7% in 2025. Despite strengthening tourism and agriculture sectors, challenges like a vast informal economy, declining exports and global headwinds remain threats to progress.



Growth Concerns and Monetary Policy



Supavud Saicheua, chair of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) and advisor at Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group, said that while inflation remains low, the economy’s growth languishes at below 3%, creating difficulties in maintaining stability within acceptable parameters.

In response, he said, the best bet would be to cap the policy rate at 2% to ease borrowing constraints and stimulate growth, noting: “I believe the policy rate, which is described as neutral and not overly aggressive, is high – particularly given that our GDP growth is less than 3%. While inflation is expected to return to target, it has not and will not do so due to low inflation in larger countries, such as China, and a negative producer price index for 18 months. Plus, banks are not issuing loans, so where will the inflation come from?”

Market Sentiment and Policy Impact



Pipat Leuangnaruemitchai, chief economist at KKP Financial Group, said US President-elect Donald Trump’s potential policies would have both negative and positive implications for Thailand’s economy.

Notably, he said, the absence of Long-Term Equity Fund (LTF) measures diminished the Thai market’s appeal, not to mention the government’s controversial proposal for entertainment complexes as a solution to illegal gambling.

