Thailand to sign historic free trade agreement with EFTA in Davos

Thailand is poised to sign a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) next week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan announced that the signing ceremony would take place on January 23, after which it would be placed before the Thai Parliament for ratification, a process expected to take approximately one year.

"This FTA marks a significant milestone for Thailand, opening new avenues for trade and investment," said Pichai. "We anticipate that this agreement will boost Thailand's GDP by more than 3% by increasing foreign investment and exports."