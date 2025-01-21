Paopoom confirms 3rd phase of digital wallet to take place in 2nd or 3rd quarter

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul confirmed on Tuesday that the government would remit 10,000 baht to eligible recipients in the third and final phase, either in the second or third quarter of this year.

Paopoom was responding to comments made by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who stated on Monday that the third phase of the 10,000-baht handout would occur either in March or April.

Paopoom said Thaksin’s timeline was consistent with the government’s plan for the final phase of the 10,000-baht handout to stimulate the economy.