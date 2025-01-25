Gold prices near all-time high due to a weaker dollar and Trump uncertainty

At the World Economic Forum on Thursday, President Donald Trump called for an immediate interest rate cut, causing the dollar index (DXY) to hit its lowest level in over a month. This made gold more affordable for international buyers.

"Attention has now shifted to February 1 regarding tariff or trade policy announcements, with less focus on the January 29 Fed meeting," analysts from Standard Chartered noted in a report.

Trump stated that tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, China, and the European Union might be announced on February 1.

A surge in short-covering contributed to higher spot gold prices, but fund flows into ETFs remain volatile ahead of the Fed meeting. Traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady next week.

Spot silver rose 0.8% to $30.67 per ounce.

Platinum increased 0.6% to $948.

Palladium edged up 0.1% to $992.75, its highest level since November 25.



