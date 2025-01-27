Paetongtarn presses ceremonial button to launch 10,000-baht handout

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over a ceremony on Monday to mark the start of the second phase of the 10,000-baht handout programme aimed at stimulating the economy.
At 10 am, she pressed a ceremonial button at Government House to symbolise the release of the funds to approximately three million eligible recipients aged 60 and above.
The ceremony was largely symbolic, as recipients had already begun receiving the money earlier on Monday morning. Some reported receiving the funds as early as 2:34 am.
In her speech, Paetongtarn stated that her government prioritises economic stimulation as a means to improve the well-being of the people.
She noted that during the first phase of the handout, launched in September last year, 14.5 million recipients—primarily state welfare card holders and people with disabilities—received the funds. She acknowledged that many elderly individuals had been eagerly awaiting their turn to receive the 10,000-baht cash assistance.
Paetongtarn said her government received positive feedback from the first-phase recipients. While some used the money to meet their immediate needs, others pooled their funds with family members to invest and generate additional income.
The prime minister expressed hope that the second phase of the handout would similarly boost the economy through increased spending by elderly recipients.
“I hope this money will significantly ease the burden on the elderly or enable them to use it to generate substantial profits,” Paetongtarn said.