Paetongtarn presses ceremonial button to launch 10,000-baht handout

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over a ceremony on Monday to mark the start of the second phase of the 10,000-baht handout programme aimed at stimulating the economy.

At 10 am, she pressed a ceremonial button at Government House to symbolise the release of the funds to approximately three million eligible recipients aged 60 and above.

The ceremony was largely symbolic, as recipients had already begun receiving the money earlier on Monday morning. Some reported receiving the funds as early as 2:34 am.