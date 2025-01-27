Pichai optimistic about exceeding 3% growth this year

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira expressed confidence on Monday that the government would surpass private sector expectations by achieving GDP growth of over 3% this year.

Pichai attributed his optimism to signs that several large investment projects by foreign firms are set to be implemented in Thailand during the second half of 2025.

He stated that numerous major investment projects had already applied for privileges from the Board of Investment and were likely to receive approval, allowing them to commence operations later this year.