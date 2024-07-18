Divestments, ESG in focus as companies in Asia Pacific rebalance portfolios

Titled "Rebalancing your portfolio to fuel growth", the study, which surveyed 250 executives from companies with revenues over US$1 billion, revealed that businesses must adapt to evolving strategic goals and external pressures.

It highlighted five main factors pushing investors to reassess their asset allocation:

Geopolitical tensions affecting markets and supply chains Capital efficiency regulations Rising investor activism in Asia ESG considerations and the transition to "green portfolios" Increasing role of private equity in asset optimisation

The impact of these forces is evident in the high number of divestments expected. A staggering 79% of executives anticipate making at least two divestments in the next year and a half.

Furthermore, environment, social, governance (ESG) is emerging as a key driver in these divestments. Over half (52%) of respondents reported frequent discussions around ESG during recent divestitures, the study found.

Additionally, alternative exit strategies, particularly those involving private equity participation, are gaining popularity, the report said.

Jiak See NG, Deloitte Asia Pacific strategy, risk, and transactions leader, said that the forces reshaping the global economy had a significant impact on companies throughout Asia Pacific.