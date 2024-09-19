BOI grants privileges for Haier’s Chonburi smart AC factory

The Board of Investment (BOI) has agreed to grant privileges for a Chinese manufacturer to invest 13.4 billion baht in building a factory in Chonburi to produce smart air-conditioners for export.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI secretary-general, said the agency’s subcommittee in charge of deliberating investment projects has approved Haier Appliance Manufacture (Thailand) Co, Ltd project to set up a factory in Chonburi.

Under the project, Haier will invest 13.4 billion baht in building a new factory covering a 200-rai plot in the WHA Eastern Seaboard 3 industrial estate in Chonburi. The factory should have the capacity to manufacture 6 million smart air-conditioners per year.