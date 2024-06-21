Land bridge project would be a boost to shipbuilding industry

Progress on the Southern Economic Project, known as the land bridge connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, has garnered significant international interest, according to Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport. Affirming that the project is set to materialise under the current government, he added that the investment in the land bridge is expected to inject up to 1 trillion baht into the economy.

The private sector has expressed optimism about the land bridge project, indicating that if it materialises, it will significantly impact the marine tourism and shipbuilding industries.

Lertsak Ponklin, president of the Phang Nga Tourism Business Association and regular advisor to the House of Representatives Tourism Committee, said that the future value of the marine tourism industry will be substantial.

The project, if realised, will spur related industries such as marine tourism and shipbuilding, which currently face high demand but suffer from a shortage of skilled workers, such as ship repairmen, painters, and other specialists. This shortfall necessitates reliance on foreign companies. In the future, if Thailand can develop a skilled workforce, the prospects for the shipbuilding industry to support the land bridge and marine tourism will be much brighter.