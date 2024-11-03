Housing prices far higher than what most Bangkokians can afford

Kessara said travel expenses have also impacted people’s decision on purchasing a house. Bangkokians earning less than 30,000 baht spent 87% of their salaries, of which 16% – around 5,000 baht – was spent on travel, she explained.

This factor has caused Bangkokians to seek houses in the capital’s surrounding areas, she said.

She added that the rising mortgage loan rejection rate had led to people preferring to rent houses, as purchasing a house would mean paying mortgage instalments for up to 30 years.

“An increase in the expense burden has caused difficulty in purchasing a house for the new generation,” she added.