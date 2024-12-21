Phuket luxury property developer Botanica has ambitious growth plans

Strategic expansion

Botanica has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for 2025, including five new projects across various locations. The company's first luxury condominium project, "Hythe by Botanica", will be situated within the "Botanica Grand Avenue" mega-project near Bang Tao Beach, with project value exceeding 12 billion baht. The development has already secured over 40% in pre-launch sales.

A second high-end condominium development is planned for central Cherng Talay, dubbed Phuket's answer to Bangkok's Thonglor district.

The 60-rai (9.6 hectares) project, valued at over 18 billion baht, will feature extensive green spaces and an art-inspired walking street, with the official launch scheduled for late 2025.

This year, the company expects to achieve its sales target of around 4 billion baht.

In addition to launching new projects next year, Botanica is planning to further develop its initiatives in Krabi and Hua Hin, as they believe both locations have the potential to emulate Phuket to some extent.

Infrastructure development

The expansion plans coincide with significant infrastructure improvements planned for Phuket, including the Kathu-Patong Expressway and the Muang Mai-Koh Kaew-Kathu Expressway – Thailand's first mountain tunnel expressway – scheduled to begin construction in 2025.

Additionally, Phuket International Airport is set for expansion, increasing its annual passenger capacity from 12.5 million to 18 million.