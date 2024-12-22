Chiang Mai property market expected to gain from major retail project

CPFC, a real estate developer under the Charoen Pokphand Group, has announced collaboration with several retail store operators to open the “Future Convenience Store” in Hang Dong district in March next year.
Thai and international retail store operators under the project include CP Axtra, CPAll, True, Ikea and Decathlon.
Furniture and home decorations from Ikea, as well as sport and hiking equipment from Decathlon, are expected to offer an outstanding shopping experience at this retail store.
Weerapun Ungsumalee, managing director of home improvement centre operator HomePro, revealed that the company has opened its “HomePro Ruamchok” store in December this year, with an investment of 450 million baht.
“The store is located on 8,415 square metres of land opposite Kad Ruamchok Market, which is expected to be a lifestyle centre for Chiang Mai locals,” he said.
He said the 111th branch in Thailand aims to stimulate the property market in Mueang, Sansai, Mae Rim and San Kamphaeng districts, covering housing projects and condominiums.
The project is also expected to benefit tourism, as well as operators of hotels, restaurants, cafés and dormitories, he added.