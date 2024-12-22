Chiang Mai property market expected to gain from major retail project

CPFC, a real estate developer under the Charoen Pokphand Group, has announced collaboration with several retail store operators to open the “Future Convenience Store” in Hang Dong district in March next year.

Thai and international retail store operators under the project include CP Axtra, CPAll, True, Ikea and Decathlon.

Furniture and home decorations from Ikea, as well as sport and hiking equipment from Decathlon, are expected to offer an outstanding shopping experience at this retail store.