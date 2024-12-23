Thai real estate developers shine at Asia Property Awards

Jeremy Williams, managing director for Marketplaces at PropertyGuru Group, noted that this year’s award winners reflected the emerging trend of sustainability in Asia.

“These accolades not only honour the efforts of developers and design practices but also inspire innovation that benefits property seekers, agents, and investors alike,” he said.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said the awards celebrated the strengths of emerging and established property markets, spanning new regions and the region’s established real estate leaders, as well as industry legends and rising stars who are poised to change the game.

He added that the awards recognise excellence in the environment, social and governance (ESG) framework, supporting those making the industry more sustainable for future generations of property seekers.

“It’s an honour to conclude this series by celebrating companies across a wide variety of real estate sectors and distinguishing multiple types of projects throughout Asia Pacific, a region that is becoming home to the cities of tomorrow,” he said.

Thien Duong, chairperson of the Grand Final, said this year’s winners impressed the judges with their sustainable, functional masterplans and designs, spanning everything from expansive townships to liveable homes and dynamic commercial spaces.

“Excellence in property development is incessantly redefined across the region, and we’re happy to contribute to this ongoing evolution,” he said.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com.