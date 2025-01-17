Thai government launches ambitious \"Homes for Thais\" scheme

The Thai government has officially launched its ambitious "Homes for Thais" housing initiative, aimed at addressing the critical housing shortage affecting nearly 5.87 million Thai families, representing 27% of the population who currently do not own homes.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inaugurated the scheme at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, where she emphasised the government's commitment to improving the quality of life of citizens.

"We are striving to develop policies that will allow all citizens to access various state welfare programmes and lead better lives. Our vision is for people to have enough to eat, to live with dignity, and to possess a sense of pride," she said during the ceremony.

The programme, spearheaded by the Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the State Railway of Thailand, showcased model homes, including the designs for a single-family house and three condominium alternatives. The PM, accompanied by family members, toured the show homes, which feature units starting from 24 square metres—deemed suitable for Thai families.

