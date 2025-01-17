Thai government launches ambitious \"Homes for Thais\" scheme

The Thai government has officially launched its ambitious "Homes for Thais" housing initiative, aimed at addressing the critical housing shortage affecting nearly 5.87 million Thai families, representing 27% of the population who currently do not own homes.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inaugurated the scheme at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, where she emphasised the government's commitment to improving the quality of life of citizens.
"We are striving to develop policies that will allow all citizens to access various state welfare programmes and lead better lives. Our vision is for people to have enough to eat, to live with dignity, and to possess a sense of pride," she said during the ceremony.
The programme, spearheaded by the Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the State Railway of Thailand, showcased model homes, including the designs for a single-family house and three condominium alternatives. The PM, accompanied by family members, toured the show homes, which feature units starting from 24 square metres—deemed suitable for Thai families.
The launch witnessed overwhelming public interest, with the registration website experiencing technical difficulties minutes after opening. Many eager citizens arrived as early as 5am to secure their place in the queue, demonstrating the significant demand for affordable housing.
Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit revealed that the scheme has identified 25 provinces with suitable development potential. Four pilot areas have been selected for initial development: Km. 11 (Vibhavadi), Thonburi, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rak. These locations were chosen for their proximity to public transport links.
The government has set an ambitious target of creating 300,000 new homeowners during its term, with the first phase aiming to deliver 5,000 units along railway corridors.
Transport Deputy Minister Surapong Piyachote announced that successful applicants would be selected through a lottery system conducted by the Government Lottery Office, with results expected within three months.
Addressing concerns about the impact on the market, the PM clarified that the scheme was aimed at urban dwellers with low income who currently struggle to enter the property market.
"We are not competing with the existing market but rather utilising underdeveloped land for the benefit of our citizens," she explained.
Construction is scheduled to commence following the lottery announcement, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes by 2026. The project represents a significant step towards addressing Thailand's housing crisis whilst promoting sustainable urban development along transport corridors.
The initiative marks a cornerstone of the government's welfare programme, aiming to provide dignified living conditions for Thai citizens who have previously been unable to access the property market. With its focus on affordable housing near transport links, the "Homes for Thais" scheme could potentially transform the lives of thousands of families across the country.